Hall of Famer wants Bobby Lashley to take 31-year-old star under his wing in WWE (Exclusive)

Bill Apter recently suggested the dream pairing of Bobby Lashley and Jade Cargill in WWE, with the former serving as the latter's manager and mentor.

Cargill's signing is making waves across the wrestling world, with fans wondering how she would be used upon her debut in the company. Though she has already teased blockbuster matches with Bayley and Bianca Belair, for now, she's sweating it out in the Performance Center in preparation for her official debut.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Bill Apter pitched an intriguing idea of Jade Cargill working alongside Bobby Lashley. The veteran journalist added that The All Mighty could take the former TBS Champion under his wing, just like he's mentoring The Street Profits on SmackDown.

"I mentioned Bobby Lashley because, for a long time, when I thought about Jade Cargill coming to WWE, when we started hearing the rumors, that pairing her with him as the manager and mentor with her seems to me, for some reason, like a really good pairing," said Bill Apter. [15:47 - 16:07]

Jade Cargill on her dream opponents in WWE

In a recent interview, Jade Cargill was asked to mention the athletes she wanted to enter the squared circle with after debuting in WWE.

The former AEW star didn't hesitate to pick some of the biggest names in the company, like Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair, as her dream opponents. She added that she wanted to put everybody down on her path to the top.

"There's so many damn names, there's Nia Jax, there's Rhea Ripley, there's Charlotte Flair, there's Bianca Belair. It's a lot of people, there's not just one person. I want to take them all down. Like I said, I'm creating a legacy, I'm here to take over, and make a name for myself. So whoever wants it, they can come get it," said Cargill.

Considering just how stacked the women's roster in WWE is, Jade Cargill could have endless money matches against various opponents.

Would Jade Cargill and Bobby Lashley make for a good on-screen pairing? Sound off in the comments section below.

