"It's definitely a WrestleMania main event" - Jade Cargill on a potential match against major WWE star

Jade Cargill has commented on a potential match against multi-time champion Bianca Belair, who many people consider to be her dream opponent.

The former TBS Champion is the newest addition to the WWE roster, and the latest wrestler to jump over from AEW. She was part of the Tony Khan-led promotion for two years, where she was portrayed as a heel, and was undefeated for the majority of her run.

During a recent interview with ESPN, Jade Cargill was asked whether she would be interested in having a match against Bianca Belair. She responded by stating:

"I am [interested in facing Belair], and it's definitely a WrestleMania main event. That's something that will have people glued to their television screens. That's something that will have people buying out stadiums. That's a dream match and I think people will show up and show out for that one," said Cargill. [6:15-6:31]

Jade Cargill says going to WWE was an easy choice for her

WWE is the largest wrestling company in the world, and the company provides worldwide recognition for its performers.

Jade Cargill told The Masked Man Show that she decided to join the company because she wants to create a legacy, and be a Hall of Famer. She added that going to WWE wasn't a hard decision for her to make.

"I want to create a legacy. I want to be in the Hall of Fame. I want to wrestle with the best women in the world. There is no grander stage than this stage. The opportunities are endless with this company. It was a no-brainer. It was very welcoming. I didn't have any second thoughts about it at all. It was an easy choice. It wasn't easy, but it was easy," said Cargill. (H/T Fightful)

It hasn't yet been announced which brand Cargill will be assigned to. No matter whether she ends up on NXT, RAW and SmackDown, there'll still be plenty of opponents for her.

