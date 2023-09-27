"I want to take them all down" - Jade Cargill names the superstars she wants to face in WWE

Newly signed WWE Superstar Jade Cargill has commented on who she would like to wrestle, now that she's part of the company.

The former TBS Champion is the latest AEW wrestler to make the jump to WWE, after she signed a multi-year deal with the global wrestling juggernaut. She had a successful run in the Tony Khan-led promotion, where she made her wrestling debut and had a lengthy undefeated streak before losing the TBS title.

Speaking to David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide on The Masked Man Show, Jade Cargill was asked who she'd like to face in WWE. She mentioned that there's a bunch of women she'd like to face, and listed a few names from RAW and SmackDown.

"There's so many damn names, there's Nia Jax, there's Rhea Ripley, there's Charlotte Flair, there's Bianca Belair. It's a lot of people, there's not just one person. I want to take them all down. Like I said, I'm creating a legacy, I'm here to take over, and make a name for myself. So whoever wants it, they can come get it," said Cargill. [6:55-7:14]

Jade Cargill says she wants to be an inspiration for the next generation

WWE has fans all over the globe, and many kids look up to superstars like John Cena and Cody Rhodes as their heroes or role models.

Jade Cargill says she's in WWE to be an inspiration for the next generation, and she wants to break the glass ceiling.

“I am here to create foot-steps for the next generation, I want to see little black boys, little black girls, kids in general look up to me and to know there’s no ceilings. I wear the shatter glass because I’m here to break the glass ceilings. I don’t want there to be no boundaries. I want us to go out there. I want us to excel. I don’t want anybody to think this isn’t for us. I want them to see ‘Hey she did it, I can do it and I can do it better’ and I am totally okay with that," she said. (H/T WrestleOps)

It'll be interesting to see who Jade Cargill's first opponent will be in WWE, and which brand she'll end up on.

