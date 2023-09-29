Jade Cargill signed with WWE to "fill a void" and probably do damage everywhere in the company, says RAW star

RAW ring announcer Samantha Irvin recently commented on Jade Cargill's signing with WWE.

After a three-year run with AEW, Cargill recently left Tony Khan's promotion following her contract's expiration. A few days ago, WWE announced the signing of the former TBS Champion. However, the 31-year-old is yet to debut in the Stamford-based company.

In a recent interview with Attitude Era Podcast, Irvin addressed Cargill's arrival at WWE. The ring announcer dubbed the former TBS Champion a "star," claiming that her signing would "fill a void" in the Stamford-based company.

"I think it's amazing. I think it's huge. I think that it's filling a void that maybe we didn't even know that we had. And I just can't wait to see, I wanna see her face every single person. Everybody. I wanna see what she's gonna do and how this is gonna affect the way those women are looking at those titles, you know, because I know where she's gonna be setting her sights. So, I can't wait. I think it's a beautiful thing. It's a beautiful thing, literally," she said. [16:00 - 16:41]

The RAW ring announcer added:

"[The impact of her signing?] That says it all. She's a star and that says it all. Highly anticipated, so excited. Obviously, I'm hoping, I don't know where she's gonna end up, you know, where she'll start her journey, but you know I will be more than happy to have my girl on Monday Night RAW. I think it would be amazing but she's gonna do damage probably everywhere." [16:59 - 17:25]

Becky Lynch is open to facing Jade Cargill in WWE

In a recent interview with the New York Post, Becky Lynch commented on Jade Cargill's signing with the Stamford-based company. The Man disclosed that she is open to facing the former TBS Champion.

The current NXT Women's Champion stated that she is willing to kick Cargill's "a**."

"[Is Jade Cargill someone you followed, and is there some intrigue for a potential match with her or something down the road?] I watch all the products. I think it's great. More women with more platforms. I think she has a lot of work to do when she gets here, but if she is willing to do that, just look at her. She's a star. It's more people for me to get in the ring with and kick their a**es."

