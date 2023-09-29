WWE
  • Jade Cargill signed with WWE to "fill a void" and probably do damage everywhere in the company, says RAW star

By Ahmed Hamdy
Modified Sep 29, 2023 01:56 IST
Former AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill recently joined WWE
Former AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill recently joined WWE

RAW ring announcer Samantha Irvin recently commented on Jade Cargill's signing with WWE.

After a three-year run with AEW, Cargill recently left Tony Khan's promotion following her contract's expiration. A few days ago, WWE announced the signing of the former TBS Champion. However, the 31-year-old is yet to debut in the Stamford-based company.

In a recent interview with Attitude Era Podcast, Irvin addressed Cargill's arrival at WWE. The ring announcer dubbed the former TBS Champion a "star," claiming that her signing would "fill a void" in the Stamford-based company.

"I think it's amazing. I think it's huge. I think that it's filling a void that maybe we didn't even know that we had. And I just can't wait to see, I wanna see her face every single person. Everybody. I wanna see what she's gonna do and how this is gonna affect the way those women are looking at those titles, you know, because I know where she's gonna be setting her sights. So, I can't wait. I think it's a beautiful thing. It's a beautiful thing, literally," she said. [16:00 - 16:41]

The RAW ring announcer added:

"[The impact of her signing?] That says it all. She's a star and that says it all. Highly anticipated, so excited. Obviously, I'm hoping, I don't know where she's gonna end up, you know, where she'll start her journey, but you know I will be more than happy to have my girl on Monday Night RAW. I think it would be amazing but she's gonna do damage probably everywhere." [16:59 - 17:25]
youtube-cover

Becky Lynch is open to facing Jade Cargill in WWE

In a recent interview with the New York Post, Becky Lynch commented on Jade Cargill's signing with the Stamford-based company. The Man disclosed that she is open to facing the former TBS Champion.

The current NXT Women's Champion stated that she is willing to kick Cargill's "a**."

"[Is Jade Cargill someone you followed, and is there some intrigue for a potential match with her or something down the road?] I watch all the products. I think it's great. More women with more platforms. I think she has a lot of work to do when she gets here, but if she is willing to do that, just look at her. She's a star. It's more people for me to get in the ring with and kick their a**es."

