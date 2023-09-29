Roman Reigns facing 8-time WWE Champion would be "insane"; RAW star might "pass out"

WWE RAW ring announcer Samantha Irvin recently addressed the possibility of seeing The Rock face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

The Brahma Bull recently disclosed in an interview with Pat McAfee that he was set to square off against The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 39. However, the plans were scrapped. Meanwhile, The Rock revealed he was open to facing Reigns at next year's Show of Shows.

The eight-time WWE Champion returned to SmackDown two weeks ago to confront Austin Theory. He took down the former United States Champion with a People's Elbow.

In a recent interview with the Attitude Era Podcast, Irvin was asked about The Rock potentially facing Reigns at WrestleMania 40. She stated that it would be "too electrifying."

"[What are your thoughts on that if it does happen?] If I don't pass out and I'm like able to watch, I don't know, I can't even answer that because that's just gonna be too electrifying. I don't know," she said. [14:29 - 14:45]

However, the Monday Night RAW ring announcer refused to predict who would win that match.

"I know there's a lot that I can't... I have a job to do and I have to put that first and foremost. I will enjoy the bout if that were to happen, which would be absolutely insane." [15:19 - 15:40]

WWE won't let three-time champion dethrone Roman Reigns following The Rock's return on SmackDown, believes veteran. Check out the details here.

Dutch Mantell believes The Rock will face Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 40

Speaking on his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, the wrestling veteran commented on The Rock's return to SmackDown two weeks ago. He stated that it solidified his belief that The Brahma Bull will face The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 40.

Mantell explained that he believes The Rock is committed to next year's Show of Shows.

"Well, it's solidified my belief that it's gonna be The Rock versus Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. (...) I watched College Game Day and I watched the Pat McAfee Show, The Rock was on them all. (...) So, I'm thinking, what are the odds that they go through all this, I mean lining him up for all these shows, for what? Just to give him publicity? No. One reason that I think he is committed to WrestleMania 40 is because they have a writer's strike. So, he has some time on his hands. And this was the first show that WWE and Endeavor have together."

Update on The Rock's awaited WWE in-ring return; three factors that will possibly play a major role. Check out the report here.

Please credit the Attitude Era Podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Who was Rhea Ripley's first crush? Find out here.