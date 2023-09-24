Roman Reigns squaring off against 17-time WWE champion at WrestleMania 40 is set to happen, believes wrestling veteran

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell recently addressed the Rock's WWE return, claiming it would lead to a match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

The Brahma Bull recently returned to SmackDown, after nearly four years of absence. He confronted Austin Theory and took him down with a People's Elbow, before celebrating with Pat McAfee. Earlier that same day, The Rock was a guest on the Pat McAfee Show, where he disclosed that he was scheduled to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. However, the plan did not come to fruition. Meanwhile, he teased having the much anticipated bout at WrestleMania 40.

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell recently addressed The Rock's return on his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast. He stated that it solidified his belief that The Brahma Bull will face The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 40.

"Well, it's solidified my belief that it's gonna be The Rock versus Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. (...) I watched College Game Day and I watched the Pat McAfee Show, The Rock was on them all. He was basically on network TV all day Saturday. And just to back up my point, every one of the announcers knew who Rock was. I mean not only by his acting career but they remembered him from WWE and The People's Elbow and they kept talking about it," he said.

The wrestling veteran added:

"So, I'm thinking, what are the odds that they go through all this, I mean lining him up for all these shows, for what? Just to give him publicity? No. One reason that I think he is committed to WrestleMania 40 is because they have a writer's strike. So, he has some time on his hands. And this was the first show that WWE and Endeavor have together." [0:15 - 1:51]

WrestleMania 40 will be the biggest in WWE history, says Dutch Mantell

During the same episode of Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the wrestling veteran also disclosed that he believes WrestleMania 40 would be the biggest in the history of the Stamford-based company.

Meanwhile, Mantell revealed that he is looking forward to seeing The Rock squaring off against Roman Reigns at the event.

"I've seen 5,000 - 6,000 matches. But I would like to see Roman Reigns and The Rock for the title and just see what they do with it and to see the crowd's reaction. Because there's something magical about that match-up," he said. [2:48 - 3:08]

