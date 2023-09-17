Update on The Rock's awaited WWE in-ring return; 3 factors to possibly play major role - Reports

The Rock could return to in-ring action following his comeback on WWE SmackDown.

The Brahma Bull last competed in 2016 when he defeated Erick Rowan in six seconds at WrestleMania 32. Meanwhile, over the past few years reports have suggested that he could return to the Stamford-based company to get involved in The Bloodline storyline and square off against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania.

The Rock recently confirmed that there was a plan for him to face The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 39. However, it was scrapped. Nevertheless, he expressed his openness to facing Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

Last Friday, The Brahma Bull made a surprise return on SmackDown. Reports later claimed he had a scheduled meeting with WWE to discuss possible stories. Ringside News recently provided an update on The Rock's anticipated in-ring return.

According to a tenured creative team member, three factors make The Rock probably want to wrestle at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia.

The Brahma Bull might want to prove something to Philadelphia after the crowd there booed Reigns following his Royal Rumble win in 2015 despite him being there to raise his cousin's hand.

The creative team member pointed out that The Rock's desire to compete at WrestleMania 40 could also have "a lot more to do with Roman Reigns being at the height of the business, and Rock knows he'd get great work with Roman and Heyman and Bloodline members."

The source also mentioned that WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia being the first "Endeavor-owned WrestleMania" could also be a reason.

WWE veteran wants to see The Rock vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania

Over the past few years, Roman Reigns has squared off against several top stars in the Stamford-based company, such as John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Goldberg, and Seth Rollins.

Speaking on a recent episode of Smack Talk, WWE veteran Dutch Mantell expressed his desire to see The Tribal Chief go head-to-head against The Rock at WrestleMania 40.

"Now the question is, what does he do? Book Rock and Roman at WrestleMania 40. Yeah, anybody would. You could take a deaf, blind man that's been dead two years, he'd still book it. What else are you gonna get bigger than that? Nothing. So, go with it. If they announced it right now, tomorrow it'd sell out before 3 o'clock in the morning." [From 15:25 to 15:53]

