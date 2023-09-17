Roman Reigns' return date to WWE SmackDown revealed

Roman Reigns is seemingly set to return to WWE SmackDown over two months after his last appearance.

The Tribal Chief last competed at SummerSlam on August 5, 2023, when he defeated Jey Uso in an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match. Six days later, the 38-year-old appeared on SmackDown, where he confronted Jimmy and Jey Uso before getting taken out by the latter. Reigns has since been absent from TV.

The Bloodline leader is reportedly scheduled to wrestle at the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event in Saudi Arabia on November 4. Meanwhile, Reigns was recently advertised for the October 27 episode of SmackDown on the official website of the Fiserv Forum arena, which will host the show.

Several superstars were also advertised for the event, including John Cena, LA Knight, Charlotte Flair, Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits, and the United States Champion Rey Mysterio.

Who will dethrone Roman Reigns in WWE?

The Tribal Chief has surpassed 1000 days as world champion. Over the past few years, he has taken down several challengers, including top names like John Cena, Brock Lesnar, and Cody Rhodes.

While fans continue to speculate on who will dethrone The Tribal Chief, wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes the one who will achieve that goal is not yet under WWE contract.

"How would I book Roman Reigns dropping the title? Bro, I'll be honest with you. Whoever Roman Reigns is dropping the title to, they are not employed by the WWE at this moment. They are not there. You know, my theory is you keep the belt on the guy that is the most over. Roman Reigns is the most over and there is nobody close. So, therefore, you're asking me who he should drop the title to? He's not there," Russo said on The Brand.

