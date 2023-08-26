8-time WWE champion will be the one to end Roman Reigns' historic 1000+ days title reign, predicts Chris Van Vliet

TV host & podcaster Chris Van Vliet recently predicted that a current WWE RAW star would be the one to end Roman Reigns' historic title reign.

Reigns captured the Universal Championship in August 2020 after defeating The Fiend Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman in a Triple-Threat Match. He has held the title for over 1000 days. Last year at WrestleMania 38, he unified the title with the WWE Championship after defeating Brock Lesnar.

Over the past three years, Reigns defeated several challengers for his championship, including Brock Lesnar, John Cena, and Drew McIntyre. Earlier this year, The Tribal Chief defended his title against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39. Although many believed The American Nightmare would "finish the story" and dethrone The Head of the Table, he lost the bout after interference from Solo Sikoa.

Despite being on a different brand, the eight-time WWE title holder stated that he was not finished with his dream of winning The Tribal Chief's belt. Speaking on The Mark Hoke Show, Chris Van Vliet disclosed that he believes Cody Rhodes would be the one to end Roman Reigns' historic reign.

"I just don't think you can go 1000+ days and then lose to someone who's completely unexpected. I think it has to be at this point the Cody Rhodes. I think it just has to be. Like, I feel like that's what the whole build-up has been here. I don't think that someone's gonna come in out of left field and win the championship because then, I mean, imagine the fallout from that. Imagine the fallout from like, 'We did this for three years and so and so won the championship after all that!'" Van Vliet said. [From 0:38 to 01:03]

Will The Rock return to WWE to dethrone Roman Reigns?

Earlier this month, Roman Reigns put his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and Tribal Chief status on the line against his cousin Jey Uso at SummerSlam. The Head of the Table retained his title after Jimmy Uso betrayed his twin brother.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100, wrestling veteran Konnan addressed Jey's defeat, stating that it was not a correct move from the company unless they were waiting for The Rock's return.

"If you're waiting for The Rock or you know that he's coming, then this was a good move [Reigns retaining]. If not, they should have put Jey over. You know, they had a chance with Sami [Zayn]. Sami is not as hot as he used to be. Still hot. And Jey is not gonna be as hot as he used to be. You had a chance here to pull the trigger, but they haven't. So, maybe Rock...," said Konnan.

