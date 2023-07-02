Cody Rhodes comments on whether winning the World Heavyweight Championship would "finish the story"

Cody Rhodes is on a journey to finish his story since his return to WWE. During the post-Money In The Bank press conference, the American Nightmare answered whether winning the World Heavyweight Championship would finish the story for him.

Rhodes won the Royal Rumble earlier this year, granting him a title shot at WrestleMania 39. At the premium live event, the American Nightmare was unable to beat Roman Reigns to finish his story. Since then, the former AEW star has failed to get another shot at the title and has had other roadblocks in his way.

Since his failed attempt at winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, Cody Rhodes has been attacked by Brock Lesnar multiple times resulting in the two colliding in two matches so far. At the Money in The Bank Premium Live Event, Rhodes beat Dominik Mysterio convincingly, indicating that he may be done with his rivalry with The Judgment Day.

maddy @maddyheartscody cody at the mitb press conference cody at the mitb press conference https://t.co/jnHIajO04G

During the Money In The Bank Press Conference, Cody Rhodes was asked whether winning the World Heavyweight Championship would qualify as finishing his story. The American Nightmare replied that it wouldn't, but he also said it would be outstanding to hold the title.

"No. Winning the World Heavyweight Championship would be outstanding. It would be amazing. it is the title on the flagship show, Monday Night RAW. It absolutely matters and is important and what Seth is doing with it is a special thing and you're going to see that the title will be far more in five minutes and then ten minutes. It gains equity every second. But finishing the story has always been about winning the title my dad didn't get," said Rhodes.

The American Nightmare added that winning the World Heavyweight Championship would be another story altogether.

