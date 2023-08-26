TV host & podcaster Chris Van Vliet believes the latest swerves in The Bloodline storyline would lead to two big matches for WWE WrestleMania 40.

The Bloodline storyline has seen several twists and turns over the past few months. After Sami Zayn turned on Roman Reigns in January and left the group, The Usos followed in his footsteps a few months later. However, Jimmy Uso betrayed his twin brother, Jey, at SummerSlam, costing him his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against The Tribal Chief.

Jey later attacked all his former Bloodline teammates, including Jimmy, on SmackDown before announcing that he was quitting The Bloodline, the Blue Brand, and WWE. He has not been seen since on WWE TV. Meanwhile, Jimmy is scheduled to return to SmackDown next week to address what happened.

While being a guest on The Mark Hoke Show, Chris Van Vliet addressed the latest swerves in The Bloodline saga. He predicted that Jimmy Uso could face Jey Uso at WrestleMania 40. He also believes the storyline could, somehow, set up another bout between Reigns and Cody Rhodes at the upcoming Show of Shows. The Tribal Chief previously defeated The American Nightmare at WrestleMania 39 with the help of Solo Sikoa.

"I felt like that match [at SummerSlam] was not as great as it could've been. But I will say this about The Bloodline. We're going on three years here and just when you think that thing's about to die out, they find a way to pull you back in. And I feel like that's what's happening here. Like, yeah, that match could've been booked better. Although I think where this is leading to is probably gonna be something bigger, Jimmy versus Jey probably, WrestleMania 40," he said.

The 40-year-old added:

"That feels like what this is leading up towards. I also feel like kinda off the back end of this, somehow, we're gonna find a way for it to be Cody versus Roman again, I think, in Philly for WrestleMania 40. I just don't know what the path looks like to get there." [From 0:18 to 1:00]

Check out the video below:

Top WWE Superstar going after Roman Reigns could be the solution to a major problem on RAW, says current champion. Check out the details here.

Jey Uso received an invitation to join another top WWE faction

Although Jey Uso quit The Bloodline, SmackDown, and the whole company on live television a few weeks ago, he could return to join another top faction on Monday Night RAW.

The former Right Hand Man recently received an invitation to join The Judgment Day from Dominik Mysterio.

"Like I said, the doors will be open for Jey if he wants to come talk to us. I know he just lost his family. We're a family with open arms if you come to open arms with us. So, I think if Jey wants to come and talk to The Judgment Day, he's more than welcome to," he said on Bakers Bantering.

Could Jey Uso really join The Judgment Day after recently quitting The Bloodline and WWE SmackDown? Analyzing Dominik Mysterio's invitation here.

Please credit The Mark Hoke Show and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Could this current star become Randy Orton's manager soon?