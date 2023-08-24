Jey Uso receives a tempting invitation to take an unexpected next step in WWE ahead of SmackDown

WWE NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio recently invited Jey Uso to talk to The Judgment Day to potentially join the group after quitting The Bloodline.

Following Jimmy Uso's betrayal of Roman Reigns at Night of Champions, Jey sided with his twin brother against The Tribal Chief. He squared off against Reigns in an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match, with Tribal Chief status also on the line, at SummerSlam. However, he lost the Tribal Combat after getting betrayed by Jimmy.

On the following episode of SmackDown, Jey took out his former Bloodline teammates, including Jimmy Uso, before quitting the faction, the blue brand, and WWE live on TV.

While speaking to Bakers Bantering ahead of SmackDown, Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio expressed his desire to see Jey join their stable. He invited the former Tag Team Champion to talk to them, stating that their doors would be open for him.

"Like I said, the doors will be open for Jey if he wants to come talk to us. I know he just lost his family. We're a family with open arms if you come to open arms with us. So, I think if Jey wants to come and talk to The Judgment Day, he's more than welcome to," he said. [From 57:28 - 57:45]

Jey Uso to join The Judgment Day after recently quitting The Bloodline and WWE SmackDown? Analyzing Dominik Mysterio's invitation here.

Dominik Mysterio refuses to join Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown

While Dominik Mysterio discussed the possibility of having Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa, and other names join The Judgment Day during his interview with Bakers Bantering, he also addressed the chances of him aligning with Roman Reigns.

The NXT North American Champion stated that he does not desire to join forces with The Tribal Chief.

"Oh, I can't join Roman," he said.

There is a strong possibility of an unexpected name to join The Judgment Day; Rhea Ripley has the final say, claims Dominik Mysterio. Check out the details here.

Please credit Bakers Bantering and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Recommended Video The Cody Rhodes gimmick everyone forgot