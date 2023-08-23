Top WWE star surprisingly turned down suggestion to align with Roman Reigns after The Usos' betrayal

WWE NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio recently turned down a suggestion to join forces with The Bloodline's Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns.

Reigns' Bloodline faction dominated the Stamford-based company for nearly three years. However, it has crumbled over the past few months. After Sami Zayn turned on Reigns at Royal Rumble, Jimmy Uso betrayed The Tribal Chief at Night of Champions. Jey Uso later sided with his twin brother and quit The Bloodline.

Meanwhile, Dominik Mysterio joined The Judgment Day last year. Since then, he has become one of the top heels on the WWE main roster. The 26-year-old recently captured the NXT North American Championship.

While Dominik was a guest on a recent episode of Bakers Bantering, one of the hosts proposed the idea of him joining forces with Reigns, the current face of the company. The NXT North American Champion surprisingly turned down the suggestion.

"Oh, I can't join Roman," he said. [From 36:00 - 36:03]

Will Roman Reigns face Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania 40?

Earlier this year, Cody Rhodes squared off against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39. However, he lost the bout after interference from Solo Sikoa. Meanwhile, many believe WWE could have the two top stars go head-to-head for the second time at WrestleMania 40.

Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff urged the Stamford-based company to keep Rhodes and Reigns apart ahead of their potential clash at next year's Show of Shows.

"I'd keep him [Cody Rhodes] away from Roman Reigns, keep the belt on Roman Reigns, put as much heat on Roman Reigns as you could possibly keep on him, and now let's see what happens at WrestleMania. But that's a story and it's gonna be fascinating for someone like me, who appreciates story, and by the way, who could f**king recognize what a story actually is versus what you wanna say a story is. Keep it alive. Keep them apart. Let it happen. Keep the heat on Roman. You've gone this far, don't give up now. Keep it going," he said.

