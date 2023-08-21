WWE must keep Roman Reigns away from top star ahead of rumored clash at WrestleMania 40, says Hall of Famer

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff urged the company to keep Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns apart heading into WrestleMania 40.

Earlier this year, The American Nightmare won the Men's Royal Rumble match to earn a world championship shot and the right to main event WrestleMania 39. Rhodes challenged Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at The Show of Shows. However, he lost the bout after interference from Solo Sikoa.

Rhodes has mentioned several times that his goal is still to win Reigns' title since then. Meanwhile, reports suggested The American Nightmare could be The Tribal Chief's opponent at WrestleMania 40.

Speaking on the 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff addressed the possibility of seeing Rhodes square off against Reigns once more. He urged the Stamford-based company to hold off on the storyline until WrestleMania 40 and keep the two superstars apart heading into the event.

"I'd hold off on it. I'd build it up. You know, it seems like a long time, right? 'Oh my God! WrestleMania.' By the way, tickets go on sale shortly, I think I saw during one of the spots. (...) Yeah, WrestleMania tickets are going on sale soon. It'll be here before we know it. Time flies folks. It'll be here and WWE has proven they have the discipline and the talents to extend the storyline," he said.

The Hall of Famer added:

"I'd keep him away from Roman Reigns, keep the belt on Roman Reigns, put as much heat on Roman Reigns as you could possibly keep on him, and now let's see what happens at WrestleMania. But that's a story and it's gonna be fascinating for someone like me, who appreciates story, and by the way, who could f**king recognize what a story actually is versus what you wanna say a story is. Keep it alive. Keep them apart. Let it happen. Keep the heat on Roman. You've gone this far, don't give up now. Keep it going." [0:16 - 1:23]

Cody Rhodes has to win Roman Reigns' WWE title, says his sister

Since his return to the Stamford-based company in 2022, Cody Rhodes has spoken about finishing the story and winning the title his father, WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes, never won.

Although he failed to capture that title at WrestleMania 39, Rhodes' sister, Teil Runnels, believes he has to win it. In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, she stated that her brother never gives up.

"Well, I think he has to win the big one. That's what he came to do, and Cody never gives up. When he was a young wrestler, when he was in high school wrestling, he just doesn't have a lot of quit in him, so for us and him that's finishing the story. The story of our family's legacy in the business and it's the last piece of the puzzle," she said. [7:04 - 7:40]

Please credit 83 Weeks and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

