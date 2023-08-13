Wrestling veteran Konnan recently commented on Cody Rhodes' WWE SummerSlam match against Brock Lesnar.

Rhodes and Lesnar started their feud on RAW after 'Mania when The Beast Incarnate attacked The American Nightmare. The two later exchanged victories at Backlash and Night of Champions 2023. On August 5, Rhodes and Lesnar squared off for the third time at SummerSlam.

Despite dominating the bout, The Beast Incarnate lost to The American Nightmare. After the match, Lesnar shook Rhodes' hand, hugged him, and raised his arm. Triple H later confirmed that the heartfelt moment was unplanned.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100, Konnan criticized Lesnar's actions after the match, suggesting he should have acknowledged Rhodes in the locker room, not in the ring. The wrestling veteran believes Rhodes and Lesnar's feud will continue.

"At first, when he shook hands with him, I was like, 'Shouldn't you be doing that in the dressing room?' And a lot of people can say, 'Well, they do it in UFC or boxing.' Yeah, but usually, when they do it in UFC or boxing, it's the end of a rivalry. This, I would think, would continue in the future. But you could also argue, 'Hey, what if after he lifted his hand in the future, he attacks him again? Wouldn't that make him more of a...' Yeah, you got a point there, but I'm a big fan of, like, don't do that in the ring." [7:48 - 8:18]

Brock Lesnar lost a real shoot fight against 11-time WWE titleholder, Maven recalled. Check out the story here.

Brock Lesnar will reportedly take a long break from WWE

The Beast Incarnate has participated in almost every premium live event in 2023. However, he will reportedly take a long break from in-ring competition following his loss against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the former Universal Champion will not return to WWE TV for the rest of this year. Meanwhile, he is expected to make his comeback by WrestleMania season in 2024.

Brock Lesnar snatched a fan's cap after his SummerSlam loss. Watch the unseen footage here.

Please credit Keepin' It 100 and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the transcription from the article's first half.

Recommended Video Why did fans start booing John Cena?