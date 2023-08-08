[WATCH] Unseen footage of Brock Lesnar snatching a fan's cap after SummerSlam loss

Brock Lesnar had an amusing interaction with a fan after his SummerSlam match with Cody Rhodes.

At SummerSlam 2023, Lesnar failed to beat Cody Rhodes and suffered a pinfall loss. He then shook the winner's hand and embraced him in a rare visual.

Mere seconds after, Brock Lesnar left the ring and shook fans' hands as he made his way backstage. A fan captured a short clip of Lesnar's hilarious interaction with another fan as he walked up the ramp.

The Beast Incarnate snatched the fan's cap, wore it, and threw it back at them. Check out the footage below:

Cody Rhodes' reaction to beating Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam

After beating Lesnar at SummerSlam 2023, Cody Rhodes sat down with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated. He acknowledged that putting down The Beast Incarnate was a huge deal.

“I have been so consistently surprised that I can’t get used to these moments. First, I won the Royal Rumble. Now I beat Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam? They’re once-in-a-lifetime moments in a once-in-a-lifetime run. This is my mega run, and the journey has been incredible. This is a top moment in my career, and it’s also a top moment in my life.” [H/T SI]

2023 has been a massive year for Rhodes so far. He won the Men's Royal Rumble match after making his long-anticipated return to WWE. Unfortunately, he failed to defeat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, and The Bloodline's interference shattered his dreams of dethroning The Tribal Chief.

Rhodes then kicked off a feud with Lesnar after the latter unexpectedly turned on him on RAW after WrestleMania 39. The feud finally ended at SummerSlam, and Rhodes is now 2-1 over Lesnar.

Share your reaction to Lesnar's hilarious interaction with a WWE fan at SummerSlam 2023!

A current Champion reveals why he hesitated in signing with WWE here