"Toughest guy on earth" - Brock Lesnar lost a real shoot fight against 11-time WWE titleholder, Maven recalls

Former WWE Superstar Maven recently recalled Brock Lesnar losing a real shoot fight against Kurt Angle.

Lesnar joined the Stamford-based company in 2000. He spent about two years in developmental before making his main roster debut in 2002. The 46-year-old was dubbed "The Next Big Thing" and quickly became a top star. By September 2003, he had already become a three-time WWE Champion.

Despite his dominance, The Beast Incarnate reportedly lost a real shoot fight against Kurt Angle during his first run in the Stamford-based company. In a recent interview with Cafe de Rene, Maven recalled the incident.

"There was a time I would get into arguments with people that Angle was the toughest guy on earth. Like, you tell me 2002 Angle, who's beaten his a**? Even in a real fight? Because I remember him and Brock would get in there and shoot on each other and as big and strong and as technical as Brock is, man, Angle got the better of him. Like, Angle had a switch that he could just flip, man, he's scary. Like, there's not many grown men I'd run from. He's one of them," he said. [From 45:46 to 46:25]

Check out the entire video below:

Maven claimed three-time World Champion had massive locker room heat due to receiving special treatment in WWE. Check out the details here.

Maven took a shot at WWE legend John Cena

While Maven praised Kurt Angle's in-ring ability, he disclosed that he believed John Cena was not a good worker. He also made fun of how The Leader of the Cenation punches.

Maven explained his opinion in a YouTube video he posted on his channel, in which he spoke about several superstars.

"I don't think he's the best worker. Well, don't think he's a good worker. But then again, I don't think I'm a good worker. So, look at all this stuff on him. Like, look at this, the hat, wristbands, literally could come up with anything and market it and little kids would want it. Crazy enough though is I actually think he's a better actor than he is a wrestler. I always thought he threw the funniest-looking punch ever. But I guess when you're coming up with wristbands and hats and shirts and everything that every little kid wants, you don't have to throw the best punch in the world [laughs]. Well done, John. Keep it up," he said.

Maven says he deserved to be fired from WWE. Find out why here.

Please credit Cafe de Rene and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Recommended Video Why did fans start booing John Cena?