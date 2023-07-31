"A better actor than he is a wrestler" - Ex-WWE star takes major shots at John Cena

Former WWE Hardcore Champion Maven recently took major shots at John Cena.

After winning the 2001 Tough Enough competition, Maven signed with the Stamford-based company. The 46-year-old spent about four years as an active competitor, during which he shared the ring with several legends, including The Undertaker, Triple H, and Kane. He also held the Hardcore Title three times. However, Maven was released from his contract in 2005.

During a recent YouTube video he posted on his channel, Maven spoke about John Cena. He took a few shots at the 16-time world champion, stating that he was not a good worker, was a better actor than a wrestler, and threw the funniest-looking punch.

"I don't think he's the best worker. Well, don't think he's a good worker. But then again, I don't think I'm a good worker. So, look at all this stuff on him. Like, look at this, the hat, wristbands, literally could come up with anything and market it and little kids would want it. Crazy enough though is I actually think he's a better actor than he is a wrestler," he said. [10:58 - 11:19]

The former WWE Superstar added:

"I always thought he threw the funniest-looking punch ever. But I guess when you're coming up with wristbands and hats and shirts and everything that every little kid wants, you don't have to throw the best punch in the world [laughs]. Well done, John. Keep it up." [11:57 - 12:12]

Maven recalls the first time he saw John Cena in WWE's developmental territory

Before making his main roster debut in 2002, John Cena spent about two years in WWE's developmental territory at the time, OVW. He was in the same class as three other legends: Batista, Brock Lesnar, and Randy Orton.

During the same YouTube video, Maven recalled the first time he laid eyes on Cena in OVW.

"About 10 months before I met him for the first time, I walked into OVW. When I was there, there were two developmental programs, one was OVW (Ohio Valley), mine I was at HWA (Heartland Wrestling Association). I walked into OVW because we would make the two-hour drive because that's where we would do our TV tapings. And I remember the first day walking in there to do our TV, there I saw The Prototype John Cena, Brock Lesnar, and Dave Batista. Three of the most impressive physical specimens," he said. [11:20 - 11:57]

