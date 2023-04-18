"I hate that motherf**ker" - 10-time champion was jealous of John Cena, claims ex-WWE star

Former WWE Superstar Rene Dupree recently claimed that Bob Holly (Hardcore Holly) was jealous of John Cena.

Holly joined the Stamford-based company in 1994. Nearly eight years later, John Cena made his main roster debut on SmackDown. While Holly held the Hardcore and Tag Team Championships a few times, Cena became the face of the company, winning 16 world titles.

During the latest episode of Cafe de Rene, Dupree recalled Holly telling him that he hated Cena. He also claimed that the 10-time champion yelled at him for making The Cenation Leader look good in the ring.

"It was the night after Judgment Day pay-per-view, right? (...) So, we're in the locker room after the match and Cena passes by and Bob was like, 'I hate that motherf**ker.' Why do you think he hated him? Because he knew he was getting the push that that was the new guy. He was jealous, you get it. We would ride together and he would yell at me, 'Why [are] you making Cena look good? Why are you giving him so much?' He would yell at me because he knew that that was Vince's [McMahon] new guy. Because he wanted that spot so bad, you know what I mean?" [2:04:28 - 2:05:08]

John Cena recently competed at WWE WrestleMania 39

After spending nearly a decade and a half as a regular competitor in WWE, John Cena has become a part-time superstar over the past few years. Last year, The Cenation Leader wrestled in only a single match when he teamed up with Kevin Owens to defeat Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns on the final SmackDown of 2022.

However, the 16-time world champion returned to Monday Night RAW last month, where he was confronted by Austin Theory. The United States Champion challenged him to a title match at WrestleMania 39. Although Cena initially declined, he later accepted Theory's challenge.

The two superstars squared off earlier this month at The Show of Shows. Although Cena made Theory tap out to the STF, the referee was knocked out. The United States Champion then took advantage of the match official being out and delivered a low blow to Cena. He then hit an A-Town Down on the veteran to win the bout.

