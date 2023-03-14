John Cena reveals the truth about WWE retirement rumors

WWE legend John Cena has revealed the truth about rumors of him retiring from professional wrestling.

The Leader of the Cenation returned to Monday Night RAW last week in Boston, Massachusetts, after months of absence. The now-part-time WWE Superstar looked emotional as he received a significant pop from the fans in attendance. After the show, the 45-year-old tweeted that for the first time, he entered an arena and "had the thought that it might be the last time." His comments sparked rumors that the now-Hollywood star might be retiring from WWE.

In a recent interview with AP News, Cena explained his post-RAW comments and addressed the rumors of his retirement.

"I tried to put it in words in Twitter. I guess I didn't explain myself correctly. It was the first time I came out into the arena knowing that this has a definitive end. Normally, you come out, you get all excited, OK, this is the next one and I'm waiting for the next one. I'm not done, of course. I made that statement accepting a match at WrestleMania so I know I have at least one more in front of me. But what I was trying to convey was, that was the first time I looked at all that excitement and energy and realized this is the twilight of that journey," he said.

John Cena will face Austin Theory at WWE WrestleMania 39

John Cena was confronted by Austin Theory. The United States Champion challenged the Leader of the Cenation to a title match at WrestleMania 39. Although Cena initially turned down Theory's challenge, he later accepted, stating that he would never give up on the WWE Universe.

The 16-time world champion will compete in his first WrestleMania match since 2020. In his last bout on the Show of Shows, Cena lost to Bray Wyatt in a Firefly Fun House Match.

