John Cena had legit backstage heat with top WWE star after "violating" him on live TV, according to SmackDown superstar

WWE SmackDown star Natalya recently disclosed that John Cena had legit backstage heat with The Rock after calling him out for writing promo notes on his wrist.

In 2012, the Leader of the Cenation and The Brahma Bull had a heated feud that stemmed from real-life tension. On February 27, 2012, The Rock returned to Monday Night RAW, where he was confronted by Cena. While both superstars took shots at each other, Cena called out the 10-time world champion for writing promo notes on his wrist.

During the most recent episode of A&E WWE Rivals, Cena addressed the famous promo, revealing that someone had told him that The Rock had notes on his wrist just 90 seconds before he headed to the ring. He disclosed that everyone backstage was surprised because what The Rock did was unallowed.

"Rock doing his thing with me going out to interrupt him. And 90 seconds before my music hit, someone to not be named said, 'yo, do you see that?' I said, 'see what?' [the other person said] 'I think Rock has something written on his wrist. Everyone was like, 'yooo!' because that's just not allowed," Cena said.

Cena then decided to call The Rock out on it on live TV, which, according to former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz, was a "violation" of his wrestling partner's trust. Gerwitz pointed out that Cena's actions created a "disconnect that was growing" between him and The Rock.

In the episode, Natalya recalled being backstage at the time, disclosing that there was legit backstage heat between Cena and The Brahma Bull after the promo.

"I was around during that time backstage. I remember there being real tension. You come out of a promo segment and you think everybody is gonna be fine but they're like no, they can't even talk to each other. They can't be in the same room. And I was like, 'woo!" But it was making for great television," she said.

The Rock and John Cena exchanged victories at WWE WrestleMania

After feuding for over a year, The Rock and John Cena squared off at WrestleMania 28 for the "Once in a Lifetime" match. Despite Cena's efforts, The Brahma Bull came out victorious. Furthermore, in January 2013, The Rock captured the WWE Championship after defeating CM Punk at Royal Rumble. Meanwhile, Cena won the Royal Rumble match to punch his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 29.

In April of that same year, Cena and The Rock went head-to-head once again for the WWE Championship on the Show of Shows. However, the Leader of the Cenation defeated The Rock to win the title in their "Twice in a Lifetime" match, thus ending the saga of their epic rivalry.

