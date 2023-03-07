Cody Rhodes reveals John Cena's five-word message to him when they hugged on WWE RAW

Cody Rhodes has disclosed what John Cena whispered to him while the duo embraced on WWE RAW.

Cena made his big return on tonight's episode of WWE RAW and was on the verge of tears upon witnessing the live crowd. He engaged in a heated war of words with Austin Theory and accepted his challenge for a massive match at WrestleMania 39.

John Cena wasn't done here, though. He called out Cody Rhodes to a loud pop from the fans in attendance. They hugged on the entrance stage as fans cheered for the duo.

Cena could be seen whispering something in Cody's ear. Soon after, The American Nightmare took to Twitter to reveal exactly what Cena told him:

"'Reward their noise, every time…' Thank you @JohnCena #WrestleMania," he wrote.

Cody Rhodes' tweet about John Cena received tons of heartfelt reactions from fans

At this point, Cody Rhodes has firmly established himself as a top babyface on WWE TV. He has been getting incredibly loud reactions on a weekly basis and has been a big hit with kids.

His popularity with kids has reminded fans of Cena's peak in WWE and how over he was with the kids back then. Here's how fans reacted to Cody's tweet:

Cena will look to shut Austin Theory up once and for all when the duo finally collide at WrestleMania 39. The latter has wanted a match with Cena for a long time, and his wish will finally come true at The Show of Shows.

Cody Rhodes will compete in the biggest match of his career at 'Mania when he meets Roman Reigns. This massive main event will see Rhodes challenge The Tribal Chief for the latter's Undisputed WWE Universal Title.

