John Cena lets current champion know his biggest mistake before accepting WrestleMania dream match

John Cena told Austin Theory his biggest mistake before accepting his challenge for a match at WrestleMania.

Since transitioning into full-time acting, John Cena has had a few sporadic appearances over the years. Despite being away from the ring for a long time, Cena returned for the final SmackDown of 2022 to face Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn in a tag team match.

Considering RAW was held in Boston tonight, Cena was advertised for the show. Since the news broke of Cena's return, Theory has been vocal about confronting him.

Hence, the United States Champion wasted no time coming out and challenging him for a match at WrestleMania.

However, Cena rejected the challenge and told him his biggest weakness is his lack of heart and soul.

Theory tried to bait the former WWE Champion into accepting his challenge when he said that Cena was finally giving up. But Cena replied he didn't want to face Theory because he hadn't earned it yet.

However, he asked the crowd for their opinion, and the Boston crowd cheered. This resulted in Cena accepting his challenge for WrestleMania 39.

It is now official! We will see this dream match between John Cena and Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39.

Are you excited about this match? Sound off in the comments section.

Wait! Austin Theory just spilled the beans on a huge WrestleMania debut here.

Poll : 0 votes