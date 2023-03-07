Former WWE star sends an emotional message to John Cena after his RAW return

Former WWE star Ricardo Rodriguez recently expressed his immense gratitude to John Cena after the latter made his stunning return to the company on the latest episode of RAW.

The Leader of Cenation got visibly emotional upon hearing the Boston fan's reception and struggled to hold back his tears. The 16-time world champion engaged in an intense promo battle with United States Champion Austin Theory, who has been taking potshots at home for several weeks now.

Though Cena initially declined to face Theory at WrestleMania 39, he accepted after the crowd roared in unison when he asked them if he should agree to the match. Ricardo Rodriguez, an ally of one of John Cena's former rivals, Alberto Del Rio, sent him a heartfelt message after RAW.

Rodriguez wrote that he was grateful for the time he worked with Cena in WWE and mentioned how much he learned from him.

"I'm forever grateful for the times we worked with@JohnCena. I learned to appreciate him, and I learned about his passion for this industry and craft. He deserves this all much more," tweeted Rodriguez.

Ricardo Rodriguez on working closely with John Cena

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling last year, Ricardo Rodriguez discussed his learnings while working with a seasoned veteran like John Cena.

The former manager particularly praised the 16-time world champion's ability to "control the crowd." He added that watching Cena was "awesome."

"I personally love John Cena. I got to learn so much from him, and just how he learned how to control the crowd was so amazing, and you can see him play the crowd like a fiddle, and anything he wanted. And that's something, when you're watching him, you're like, 'Holy heck, that's awesome,'" said Ricardo Rodriguez.

Cena launched a verbal assault on Theory on RAW. He stated that the United States Champion was not ready to be the face and be a part of WrestleMania. It remains to be seen how the match will pan out at WrestleMania.

