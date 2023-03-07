We saw Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa show up before RAW kicked off, and Paul Heyman let them know that Sami Zayn was possibly there tonight. Heyman said that Roman wanted Jimmy to take care of Sami while Solo takes care of Kevin Owens.

WWE RAW Results (March 6, 2023): Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa

Owens attacked Sikoa before the bell and sent him outside before Sikoa took control and sent him into the ring post. The match kicked off in the ring, and Solo got a spin kick early on before getting a near fall.

Owens took a knee to the groin before getting caught in a headlock but managed to break out and get some big moves. Solo was about to be hit with a finisher, but Jimmy Uso came out and ran a distraction letting Sikoa counter it and hit a hip attack instead.

Back after the break, Solo got a Samoan Drop before missing a move in the corner but blocking the Stunner. KO cleared Jimmy from the ring before getting a Superkick, Cannonball, and Swanton Bomb for the pin but Jimmy Uso broke it up at the last second.

Result: Kevin Owens def. Solo Sikoa via DQ

Jimmy and Solo beat Owens up after the match and were about to send him through the announcers' desk, but Sami Zayn attacked them with a steel chair and chased them off.

Sami reached his hand out to KO after the Bloodline was gone, but Owens walked off on his own.

Grade: B+

Bobby Lashley was backstage during RAW and said that he was tired of Bray Wyatt's games. He took shots at Wyatt for getting Uncle Howdy to 'do his bidding' and asked what it would take to get him face to face.

Carmella and Chelsea Green were backstage, and Mella said that if she beat Bianca Belair tonight, she wanted to join the RAW Women's Title match at WrestleMania.

Carmella vs. Bianca Belair on RAW

The match went outside early on, and the champ was driven into the announcers' desk before Carmella got a takedown in the ring. Belair got a dropkick before Carmella came back with some big moves in the corner.

Back after a break on RAW, Belair tried for a pin, but Chelsea Green distracted the ref. Bianca dragged Green into the ring, and Carmella almost got a rollup off the distraction.

Green interfered a second time, and Belair chased her off and sent her over the barricades. The champ sent Green over the barricades before Carmella almost got the pin. Belair got the KOD and picked up the win.

Result: Bianca Belair def. Carmella

Green attacked Belair after the match, and Carmella joined in before Asuka came in and hit Chelsea with the Green Mist to make the save.

Grade: B

Sami Zayn walked up to Kevin Owens backstage and told him that the Bloodline was too big for either of them to take down on their own. KO said that he has been fighting them alone for eight months and that he doesn't want Sami's help.

The Miz was out next and called out Logan Paul before they were joined by Seth Rollins. The crowd was booing Logan, and Rollins got them to quiet down before Paul said that he was better at Seth's job than he was.

Paul said that he was ready for a fight, but he won't do it for free. Logan wanted to face Rollins at WrestleMania, but Rollins attacked Miz and sent him outside before facing Paul.

Logan blocked some shots in the corner before The Miz came back and took a superkick before Paul knocked Seth Rollins out with a big strike. Paul said that Rollins could let him know about WrestleMania after he wakes up.

Omos vs. Dolph Ziggler on RAW

Dolph got some strikes early on but was taken down with a big boot. Omos got the double chokeslam before getting the win in seconds.

Result: Omos def. Dolph Ziggler

After the match, MVP got on the mic and said that Omos will take revenge on Brock Lesnar for attacking him by 'taming the beast' at WrestleMania.

Grade: D

Maximum Male Models were backstage and Baron Corbin wanted Maxxine's help with his career. Maxxine refused Corbin at first but then told him to take down Chad Gable before she would consider taking him on as a client.

Backstage on RAW, Paul Heyman told Jimmy Uso that if he can't get Jey back to the Bloodline by the end of the week, Roman Reigns will hold him responsible.

Finn Balor vs. Johnny Gargano on RAW

Balor got an arm wrench early on but Gargano came back with a dropkick and sent Finn outside before hitting a big dive. Balor got the double stomp after some interference from Dominik.

Balor was about to get the Coupe de Grace, but Edge's music hit, and he showed up at ringside before dropping Balor from the top rope. Gargano came in with a DDT and got the win off the distraction.

Result: Johnny Gargano def. Finn Balor

Edge hit a Spear on Balor after the match, while Lumis took down Damian Priest at ringside.

Grade: B-

WWE announced the 'King & Queen of The Ring' special event to be held in Saudi Arabia on May 27, 2023.

WWE @WWE



#WWEKingAndQueen BREAKING: WWE King and Queen of the Ring will take place on Saturday, May 27! BREAKING: WWE King and Queen of the Ring will take place on Saturday, May 27!#WWEKingAndQueen https://t.co/CPepD9XoEG

Nikki Cross vs. Piper Niven on RAW

Cross attacked Niven before the bell and Piper managed to fight her off before the match kicked off. Piper took Cross down and hit a headbutt, a dropkick, and her big finishing slam before getting the easy win.

Result: Piper Niven def. Nikki Cross

Grade: C

John Cena was out next and Austin Theory came out to challenge him to a title match at WrestleMania. Cena said no and that he wasn't interested since he didn't care.

WWE @WWE An incredibly emotional @JohnCena is here on #WWERaw and is taking it all in. An incredibly emotional @JohnCena is here on #WWERaw and is taking it all in. ❤️ https://t.co/7r0x2EFbsB

Cena said that Theory didn't deserve a match with him before Austin made fun of him for giving up. The crowd wanted to see the match before John Cena said that he refused to protect Theory's career from a big loss.

Cena said that Theory was full of crap before finally accepting the challenge, even though he didn't deserve a 'Mania match.

Chad Gable vs. Baron Corbin on RAW

Gable took some strikes early on before getting a massive German Suplex on Corbin. Baron came back with a backbreaker before Gable got the ankle lock. Gable transitioned into a grapevine ankle lock and picked up the win via submission.

Result: Chad Gable def. Baron Corbin

Grade: C

Becky Lynch and Lita were out to celebrate their tag title win and called out Trish Stratus to the ring. Bayley came out with Damage CTRL and faced off with the champs and Trish.

Trish teased a return to the ring at WrestleMania 39 before the two teams got into a brawl. Dakota and Iyo were taken out before Bayley was surrounded by Becky, Lita, and Trish.

Dakota and Iyo came back for Bayley and dragged her out of the ring before they retreated and another WrestleMania match was made official.

Sami Zayn vs. Jimmy Uso on RAW

Sami started off strong and sent Jimmy outside early on before we headed for a break. Back on RAW, Sami got a tornado DDT and got a near fall before Solo tried to interfere but was ejected from ringside after being caught by the ref.

Sami got the Blue Thunder Bomb off the distraction before getting another near fall. Uso caught Zayn on the ropes before getting a superkick off a counter. Jey Uso showed up at ringside before Sami used the distraction to roll Jimmy up and get the win.

Result: Sami Zayn def. Jimmy Uso

Jey got in the ring after the match and faced his brother before turning his back and leaving the ring to hug Sami. Zayn told Jimmy there was still time to reconsider, but Jey hit him with a superkick.

The Usos and Solo attacked Sami in the ring and were beating him down when Cody Rhodes came out to make the save as RAW went off the air.

WWE @WWE



The battle lines have been drawn. The SHOCKING ending to #WWERaw we all feared!The battle lines have been drawn. The SHOCKING ending to #WWERaw we all feared!The battle lines have been drawn. https://t.co/4OWu6nmYMJ

Grade: B+

Episode rating: B+

We got the return of John Cena on RAW tonight while multiple WrestleMania matches were set up.

Wait! Austin Theory just spilled the beans on a huge WrestleMania debut here.

Poll : 0 votes