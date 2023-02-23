46-year-old former WWE Hardcore Champion was a way better wrestler than John Cena, according to Rene Dupree

Former WWE Superstar Rene Dupree claimed that Maven was a better wrestler than John Cena.

Maven joined WWE in 2001 after participating in Tough Enough. About a year later, The Cenation Leader made his main roster debut. The two superstars shared the locker room in the Stamford-based company for nearly three years before Maven was released from his contract in July 2005.

During a recent episode of Cafe de Rene, Maven claimed that John Cena was a bad wrestler. Meanwhile, Dupree commented by claiming that Maven was a better wrestler than the 16-time world champion.

"I feel I have earned the right to be able to say this. Maven was a way better in-ring wrestler than John Cena," he said. [39:38 - 39:43]

John Cena will return to WWE RAW on the Road to WrestleMania 39

Over the past few years, John Cena has transitioned into a part-time superstar in the Stamfod-based company. Last December, he returned to in-ring competition after over a year of absence. He teamed up with Kevin Owens to defeat Sami Zayn and the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on SmackDown.

The promotion recently announced that The Cenation Leader would return to Monday Night RAW on the March 6 episode at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, on the Road to WrestleMania 39. According to reports, the 16-time world champion could go head-to-head against the current United States Champion, Austin Theory, at this year's Show of Shows.

