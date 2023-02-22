"That motherf**ker" - Triple H allegedly disliked Ex-WWE star and prevented him from getting a push

Former WWE Superstar Maven recently claimed that Triple H stopped him from receiving a push in the Stamford-based company.

After co-winning the inaugural season of Tough Enough in 2001 alongside Nidia Guenard, Maven joined WWE. He spent nearly four years as an active competitor in the Stamford-based company, during which he held the Hardcore Championship four times. However, he was released from his contract in July 2005.

In a recent episode of Cafe de Rene, Maven answered a fan's question about why he did not receive a push in WWE.

"Listen, who the hell knows? I have my theories. My theory is just Hunter didn't like me. I actually got confirmation of this at one of the signings I did just a few months ago from Sarge [Sgt Slaughter]. Sarge pulled me aside and I'm catching up with Slaughter and he was like, 'Maven, I always fought for you.' It's like, 'always fought for you in the writers' meetings.' And he was like, 'there's one guy holding you back.' (...) I was like, 'Sarge, who was it?' He was like, 'ahhh I don't want...' And I'm like, 'was it Hunter?' And he's like, 'yeah.' I was like 'that motherf**ker,'" he said.

The former Hardcore Champion disclosed that he could never understand why Triple H would do that to him.

"And for what? Like I'll never understand it because what did I like threaten him? Like I'll never understand it. I did nothing but put him over in every... I've never did nothing but talk amazing. He's one of the best wrestlers I've ever seen. He's an amazing character and positioned himself smart in the company. Like what am I gonna do to threaten you in any way? I just never could understand that," he added. [From 23:25 to 24:49]

Maven almost joined Triple H's Evolution stable in WWE

In January 2003, Triple H and Ric Flair joined forces with Batista and Randy Orton to form Evolution. However, The Animal and The Viper later got injured. That led WWE to consider finding replacements for them to join the group.

Speaking to That 90's Wrestling Podcast, Maven disclosed that he was considered as Orton's replacement in the faction.

"I don't know if you remember, but Randy broke his foot at a house show against The Dudley Boyz. The one thing when he broke his foot, they obviously wanted to keep the momentum of putting an Evolution team out. It was approached to me that I was in consideration, never to the extent of where Jindrak did… Jindrak actually filmed vignettes. I was never at that stage, never. Would I have joined? Yes!" Maven said.

