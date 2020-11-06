Vince McMahon wields a lot of power in pro wrestling and WWE. McMahon is undoubtedly the most powerful person in pro wrestling, or sports entertainment as he likes to call it, and it is easy to see why many are intimidated by him.

A former WWE Superstar recently opined that anyone who is not intimidated by Vince McMahon is probably lying. Maven, the winner of the inaugural Tough Enough competition almost two decades ago, spoke about the WWE Chairman on a recent appearance on The Bump.

Maven reveals why he was intimidated by Vince McMahon in WWE

Maven called his former boss Vince McMahon the "ultimate businessman" and that the WWE Chairman was intimidating to him:

"Listen, if I was confident, then I was a better actor than I know. Anyone trying to break into the business that isn't intimidated by Vince McMahon, [then] they're lying to you. People ask me all the time what Vince is like, and I tell them he's the ultimate businessman. He signs the front of the checks and I sign the back."

Maven also said that McMahon sees something in wrestlers before even the wrestler knows it:

"Vince is the kind of guy that sees something in you before you see it in you, and I'm hoping that's what got me in WWE. I hope that he saw what I could be in the business." (H/T WrestlingInc)

Maven signed up for the Tough Enough reality show in WWE in 2001 and was the co-winner of the competition along with Nidia. He went on to stay in the company for four years, eventually being released by WWE in 2005. His most memorable moment in WWE came at the 2002 Royal Rumble where he eliminated The Undertaker from the Royal Rumble match.

Maven won one title in WWE, the Hardcore Championship, which he had three reigns with in his short WWE career. After being released by WWE, Maven wrestled briefly with TNA before taking a break from pro wrestling. He wrestled a few matches in independent promotions a few years ago but hasn't wrestled in four years.