WWE has announced that John Cena will return to the company on the March 6 episode of Monday Night RAW. He has taken to social media to comment on the news of his return.

The 16-time world champion is one of the biggest superstars in the history of the company. His last appearance was on the December 30th episode of SmackDown, where he competed in his first match of 2022. He joined forces with Kevin Owens to take on Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn in a tag team match, which they won.

After WWE announced on Twitter that John Cena will be returning to the company next month, he responded to the tweet by thanking TD Garden, the venue that will host the March 6th edition of RAW, for allowing him to be part of the show.

"From the streets of Melbourne 🇦🇺 STR8 2 Boston 🇺🇸 to see my WWE family! Thank you TD Garden for allowing me to be part of a can’t miss WWE Raw on the Road to WrestleMania!!!" he wrote.

You can check out the tweet below:

Austin Theory is John Cena's rumored opponent for WrestleMania 39

Current United States Champion Austin Theory has been very vocal about wanting to share the ring with the 16-time world champion, whom he considers to be his dream opponent.

According to reports, the two stars are set to collide at WrestleMania 39 Night One. However, it is currently unknown whether the bout will be for the U.S. Title.

During the Elimination Chamber post-show press conference, Theory said the following when asked about a potential match against John Cena:

"Why does everybody talk about John Cena? Why don't they talk about me, because now they're gonna talk about me. Because tonight I showcased my immortality inside that Chambern," said Theory.

Cena's last WrestleMania match was against Bray Wyatt in 2020, where he lost to the former Universal Champion in the inaugural Firefly Fun House match.

Who do you think would win between Cena and Austin Theory? Sound off in the comments below!

