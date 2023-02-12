Update on WWE's possible plans for John Cena at WrestleMania 39 - Reports

John Cena was a lock-in for WWE when it came to marquee WrestleMania matches for well over a decade. However, since his Hollywood career took off, his appearances have been sparse. A new report has possibly revealed Triple H's plans for the 16-time world champion for WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood.

It was recently noted that Cena could face Austin Theory at the Showcase of Immortals this year. The 25-year-old has taken multiple digs at Cena over the last few months, planting seeds for their potential match down the line.

According to Xero News, the duo could face off at Night One of WrestleMania 39. This will be John's first WrestleMania match since his Firefly Fun House match against The Fiend at WrestleMania 36. The report also noted that Gunther is slated to defend the Intercontinental Title on Night Two of the event.

As of 2 weeks ago, John Cena vs. Austin Theory was pencilled in for Night 1 of WrestleMania 39,"- reported Xero News

WWE Veteran believes John Cena should not lose against Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39

While many believe that the 16-time world champion should put over Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39 in a 'passing of the torch' moment, Vince Russo is firmly against the idea.

The former WWE Head Writer stated that the United States Champion is not a believable contender to defeat The Cenation Leader at the Grandest Stage.

"I'm gonna say this right now, if John Cena puts over Austin Theory, he's an absolute idiot. I'll tell you that right now, bro. With all due respect, he's an idiot. Because he's not putting over a guy that's over."

Cena could pass the torch and take the big payday... The only problem is none of it is believable... I'm not talking as a shoot here, maybe Austin Theory could beat up John Cena in a fight, I don't know. I'm talking about a way both of these characters were built. If an Austin Theory all of a sudden beats John Cena, nobody would believe it. He's not at that level," added Vince Russo.

Cena was last seen on WWE programming on the final SmackDown in 2022. He teamed up with Kevin Owens to defeat Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns. It'll be interesting to see when he returns to start the build-up for his match against Theory.

