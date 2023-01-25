"He's not putting over a guy that's over" - Wrestling veteran says John Cena will be an "idiot" to put over WWE star Austin Theory (Exclusive)

On the recent episode of Monday Night RAW, Austin Theory retained the WWE United States Championship against Bobby Lashley in the main event after interference from Brock Lesnar.

Heading into WrestleMania 39, there has been a lot of talk about the idea of Theory possibly facing John Cena at The Grandest Stage of Them All. Cena, meanwhile, has also teased a match against Logan Paul.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, though, Vince Russo suggested that it would be an 'idiotic' move by Cena to put over the current US Champion.

Russo further explained his reasoning for the same.

"I'm gonna say this right now, if John Cena puts over Austin Theory, he's an absolute idiot. I'll tell you that right now, bro. With all due respect, he's an idiot. Because he's not putting over a guy that's over."

Russo added that a victory for Theory over Cena wouldn't be believable, as the young WWE star isn't on the level of The Cenation Leader.

"Cena could pass the torch and take the big payday... The only problem is none of it is believable... I'm not talking as a shoot here, maybe Austin Theory could beat up John Cena in a fight, I don't know. I'm talking about a way both of these characters were built. If an Austin Theory all of a sudden beats John Cena, nobody would believe it. He's not at that level," added Vince Russo. [1:06:55-1:08:03]

John Cena's last WWE match was a tag team bout featuring Roman Reigns

John Cena has mostly focused on his career outside of WWE and has kept himself busy with Hollywood. However, he returned to the squared circle by the end of 2022.

On the last episode of SmackDown last year, Cena teamed up with Kevin Owens against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn in a tag team match. The babyface duo ended up beating The Bloodline duo.

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse Fightful: John Cena recorded a segment with Austin Theory when Cena was at SmackDown on December 30th.



It is unknown what the segment is for. Fightful: John Cena recorded a segment with Austin Theory when Cena was at SmackDown on December 30th.It is unknown what the segment is for. https://t.co/6hY565EzWr

This was Cena's first match since his bout against The Tribal Chief at SummerSlam 2021 when he failed to win the WWE Universal Championship.

