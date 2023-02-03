Multiple WrestleMania 39 matches including John Cena vs 25-year-old star are reportedly "locked in"

Recent reports claim that WWE has various matches already set for WrestleMania 39, including John Cena vs Austin Theory, which has been a heavily rumored match for quite some time.

Over the past few months, the current United States Champion has continued to poke fun at the leader of Cenation in the hopes of coaxing a match out of him. The two Superstars even had a face-to-face confrontation last June during Cena's 20th-anniversary celebration with WWE.

The latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter now reports that Cena vs Theory as well as many other matches are locked in for this year's WrestleMania.

"For WrestleMania, the locked in matches at this point are Reigns vs. Rhodes for the Universal title, Charlotte Flair vs. Ripley for the Smackdown women’s title, Belair vs. the Chamber winner for the Raw women’s title, John Cena vs. Austin Theory (no word on whether this will or won’t be a U.S. title match) and Iyo Sky & Dakota Kai vs. Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler for the women’s tag team titles." H/T WrestleTalk

- Wrestling Observer Radio John Cena is slated to face Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39 in April. - Wrestling Observer Radio https://t.co/7UGvcFiFqG

WrestleMania 39 on April 1st and 2nd is building up to be one of the biggest of all time, with Los Angeles as the host city, and fans can expect the biggest names in show business to be present at the show.

Former WWE writer on John Cena potentially facing Austin Theory

Despite a large portion of the fanbase eager to see the two stars battle it out on the Grandest Stage of Them All, former WWE head writer Vince Russo does not want to see the young star beat the 16-time World Champion, should they eventually face off.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo stated that Cena and WWE would be making the wrong decision if they chose to put the current US Champ over in the match.

"I'm gonna say this right now, if John Cena puts over Austin Theory, he's an absolute idiot. I'll tell you that right now, bro. With all due respect, he's an idiot. Because he's not putting over a guy that's over." Russo added: "If an Austin Theory all of a sudden beats John Cena, nobody would believe it. He's not at that level,". [1:06:55-1:08:03] H/T (Sportskeeda)

Before WrestleMania 39, Austin Theory is set for a major match on February 18th as he is set to defend his United States Championship against 5 other superstars inside The Elimination Chamber.

