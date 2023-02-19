"Why does everybody talk about John Cena?" - Austin Theory comments on possibly facing WWE legend at WrestleMania

Austin Theory was recently asked about a potential match between him and John Cena at WrestleMania 39, and he answered it with a different question.

The RAW Superstar successfully defended his United States Championship against five other men inside the Elimination Chamber at the titular event. The remaining participants were Seth Rollins, Bronson Reed, Johnny Gargano, Montez Ford, and Damian Priest. Theory retained the title after Logan Paul showed up during the bout and attacked Rollins, allowing him to score a pinfall victory.

During the Elimination Chamber post-show press conference, Austin Theory was asked if he would be interested in defending his United States Championship against John Cena at WrestleMania. However, he questioned why people are talking about the 16-time world champion when they should be talking about him instead.

"Why does everybody talk about John Cena? Why don't they talk about me, because now they're gonna talk about me. Because tonight I showcased my immortality inside that Chamber. And you can sit there and say that Johnny [Gargano] kicked me in the face but where's he at? He's probably crying on Candice's [LeRae] shoulder, and you know what he's gonna do? He's gonna go home and be a stay-at-home-dad. So ask a better question next time," said Theory. (5:18 - 5:41)

Austin Theory to hold a United States Championship open challenge on WWE RAW

During the press conference, Theory announced that he would be holding an open challenge for his United States Championship on the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW.

Austin Theory has held the gold since dethroning Seth Rollins at Survivor Series 2022 in a triple-threat match involving Bobby Lashley. He has successfully defended it against several superstars.

It'll be interesting to see who he will defend the title against on the red brand after Edge expressed his desire to face the 25-year-old on the upcoming show.

Who do you think will answer the open challenge? Sound off in the comments below.

