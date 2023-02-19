11-time World Champion answers Austin Theory's open challenge; teases first-time-ever match on WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Edge wants to face Austin Theory for the United States Championship this week on RAW.

Theory was in the Elimination Chamber post-show press conference, reveling in the glory of retaining the US title earlier in the evening. The 25-year-old was confident in his abilities and questioned who was next in line now that he has taken down five of the best superstars on the WWE roster.

He, in fact, issued an open challenge to anyone that could step up to him this Monday on RAW.

Edge and Beth Phoenix were out next in the press conference. After taking all the questions, Edge mentioned that it has been a long time since he held championship gold in WWE.

The Rated-R Superstar accepted the open challenge and stated that he would like to teach Theory a lesson on Monday Night RAW.

"I saw the kid out here with the shades, coz I guess it's really bright. An open challenge? We're in Ottawa Monday. I haven't wrestled there in 17-18 years. I haven't had gold in a while. I mean, I retired as World Heavyweight Champion. He was a Cena fan, so he's clearly stupid. That being said, I respect Cena because he has work ethic which is something I don't know that Austin Theory has," said Edge.

The Rated-R Superstar continued:

"Maybe we prove that Monday when I accept his US Championship Open Challenge. I think I need to kick his teeth down his throat. So that's going to happen in Ottawa if he accepts."

Austin Theory survived the Elimination Chamber match

This year marked the first time the United States Championship was defended inside the Elimination Chamber.

Theory locked horns with the likes of Bronson Reed, Montez Ford, Johnny Gargano, Damian Priest, and Seth Rollins to defend the US title.

The champ and the Visionary were the last two men left inside the Chamber. Rollins planted Theory with the Pedigree and was setting up for the Stomp when Logan Paul intervened.

The YouTube sensation attacked Rollins, allowing Austin Theory to hit the A-Town Down for the big win.

Would you like to see Edge take on Theory this week on RAW? Sound off in the comments section below.

