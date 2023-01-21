John Cena felt threatened by certain wrestlers, claims Ex-WWE star

Former WWE Superstar Rene Dupree recently claimed that John Cena felt threatened by a few of his fellow co-workers.

The Leader of the Cenation joined the Stamford-based promotion in 2000. Two years later, he made his main roster debut on SmackDown. Over the next decade and a half, the 45-year-old became the face of the company and a top superstar, winning 16 World Championships, among many other accolades.

During a recent episode of Cafe de Rene, a fan asked Dupree if Cena felt threatened by superstars who looked similar to him, such as Chris Masters and Alex Riley. The former World Tag Team Champion stated that the Leader of the Cenation indeed felt so.

"Very much so. Very much so. Yeah. The American with the Americans with muscular physiques and tall and good looking, yep. 100%," he said. [1:39:29 - 1:39:50]

Was WWE CCO Triple H jealous of John Cena?

When John Cena debuted on the main roster, Triple H was one of the top superstars in the company. Over the next few years, the two shared the ring several times, including a bout for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 22.

On a previous episode of Cafe de Rene, Rene Dupree claimed that The Game disliked Cena and was jealous of him.

"The story goes that Cena was on the chopping block, right? But I didn't see that at all. I think that might be bulls*it just to make his story like... 'Coz I saw the interaction when I first got there with Cena and Vince. I don't think he was going... But I know Hunter didn't like him. Hunter was jealous of him. That's what it was," he said. [1:02:41 - 1:03:05]

