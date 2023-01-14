14-time world champion disliked John Cena and was jealous of him, claims former WWE star

Former WWE star Rene Dupree recently claimed that Triple H was jealous of John Cena.

While The Game was one of the top guys in the Stamford-based company, John Cena debuted on the main roster in 2002. As the Leader of the Cenation later became the face of the company, he and The King of Kings feuded a few times. The two had several one-on-one matches, including a WWE Championship bout at WrestleMania 22.

During an episode of his Cafe de Rene podcast, Rene Dupree claimed that the current Chief Content Officer disliked Cena and was jealous of him.

"The story goes that Cena was on the chopping block, right? But I didn't see that at all. I think that might be bullsh*t just to make his story like... 'Coz I saw the interaction when I first got there with Cena and Vince. I don't think he was going... But I know Hunter didn't like him. Hunter was jealous of him. That's what it was," he said. [1:02:41 - 1:03:05]

Potential update on Triple H's future as head of WWE creative. Check out the details here.

Rene Dupree previously opened up about his relationship with Triple H during his time in WWE

Rene Dupree signed with the Stamford-based company in 2002. He spent nearly five years as an active competitor, during which he won the WWE and World Tag Team Championships. However, the 39-year-old requested his release and left in July 2007.

Dupree never shared the ring with Triple H during his time in the Stamford-based company. On an episode of his Cafe de Rene podcast, the former World Tag Team Champion opened up about his relationship with the 14-time World Champion.

"I thought he was a d*ck. [Did he say something in particular that pissed you off?] Ugh, just an a**hole. But there's times like a very few times, but the few times, and I noticed whenever he'd be complimentary of me, it meant so much. Because he was always just like a snob f**king make these off-handed comments, right? Then when he actually complimented me, I felt like, 'wow! it's so cool.' And he, you know. But overall, he was a d*ck," he said. [47:35 - 48:31]

Ex-WWE star addressed rumors that Triple H "buried" him. Check out his comments here.

Please credit Cafe de Rene and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Wrestlers have been accidentally unmasked during a match. Check out 10 such incidents HERE.

Poll : 0 votes