Potential update on Triple H's future as head of WWE creative - Reports 

Following Vince McMahon's surprise return to the company, many have speculated if Triple H will be losing his role as head of WWE creative.

After his father-in-law retired from WWE in July 2022, The Game took over as head of creative, a decision that was met with a large amount of positive feedback from fans and performers alike.

With Vince now back on the board as WWE's chief executive, Dave Meltzer has reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Triple H's position in the company remains the same, for now.

"For now, McMahon has not been to the office nor at television. The fear in some places that McMahon will maneuver himself back to running the company or heading creative and be in charge of hiring and firing is not the case today.That doesn’t mean things won’t change." H/T WrestleTalk

After Vince McMahon returned this week, his daughter and former WWE CEO Stephanie McMahon announced that she will be stepping away from the company as she looks to focus on her life with her children.

Wrestling veteran on Triple H's future in the company

Despite the fact that The King of Kings remains in WWE as its Chief Content Officer, with his wife Stephanie now gone, many are wondering if his days in the company are numbered.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter spoke about whether or not Triple H could resign as Stephanie McMahon did.

"Well, he has the ability to book, but remember, he's not the solo person in that department. He has other people but what would have probably have his vision you know they were bringing it back to a little bit less on the entertainment the part, and more on the wrestling part and there are people in the company like Road Dogg, Brian Armstrong, who you know would be very good fit to headline that particular department. I can't see Triple H resigning no matter where this goes." (6:57- 7:40) H/T Sportskeeda

Since taking over as head of WWE creative, The Game has brought back many stars that Vince McMahon released, such as Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, and more.

