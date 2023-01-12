"I can't see Triple H resigning"- WWE Hall of Famer claims The Game will not resign from the company amid Saudi Arabia sales rumors (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Bill Apter recently discussed how Triple H's creative direction has changed the company under his regime. He also mentioned why The Game will not resign from his position.

It has been reported by many journalists that WWE has finally agreed to sell the company to Saudi Arabia's PIF. While it still hasn't happened yet, the company is in search of alternative options.

While speaking with Chris Featherstone on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Apter mentioned that The Game is not the only one to carry the creative department.

He named Road Dogg and Brian Armstrong and claimed both of them would be a great fit to headline the creative department.

"Well he has the ability to book but remember he's not the solo person in that department. He has other people but what would have probably have his vision you know they were bringing it back to a little bit less on the entertainment the part, and more on the wrestling part and there are people in the company like Road Dogg, Brian Armstrong, who you know would be very good fit to headline that particular department. I can't see Triple H resigning no matter where this goes." (6:57- 7:40)

WWE Hall of Famer Bill Apter stated why the performers and office people might not be comfortable

Bill Apter spoke about why performers and office people might not be comfortable with Saudi Arabia buying the company.

In continuation of the same interview, Bill mentioned that the performers and the office people might have their own religious beliefs. According to him, this might stop them from getting involved with Saudi Arabia.

Apter added that the current situation might take a turn, and it can either be good or extremely chaotic.

"We have to remember that a lot of the performers and the office people might not be comfortable with the entire Saudi Arabia situation because of their own religious beliefs. So this could either be good in some ways, but it could create one of the most tumultuous situations," said Apter. (7:48- 8:10)

It would be interesting to see if WWE gets sold to Saudi Arabia's PIF anytime soon or not.

