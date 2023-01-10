"Just an a**hole" - Former WWE star slams Triple H and calls him a 'd*ck'

Former WWE Superstar Rene Dupree recently slammed current Chief Content Officer Triple H, calling him a "d*ck" and an "a**hole."

In 2002, Dupree signed with the Stamford-based company. The 39-year-old spent about five years in the promotion, during which he held the WWE and World Tag Team Championships. However, the Canadian wrestler requested his release and left the company in July 2007.

During the latest episode of his Cafe de Rene podcast, Rene Dupree answered a fan's question about his first "Don't Meet Your Hero" experience. The former Tag Team Champion slammed Triple H for being a "d*ck" to him during his time in the company.

"Probably Triple H. Yeah, I thought he was a d*ck. [Did he say something in particular that pissed you off?] Ugh, just an a**hole. But there's times like a very few times, but the few times, and I noticed whenever he'd be complimentary of me it meant so much. Because he was always just like a snob f**king make these off-handed comments, right? Then when he actually complimented me, I felt like, 'wow! it's so cool.' And he, you know. But overall, he was a d*ck," he said. [47:35 - 48:31]

Will Triple H lose his WWE job to Vince McMahon?

Last year, Vince McMahon stepped down as Chairman and CEO of WWE before later announcing his retirement from the company. Following his exit, Stephanie McMahon became the new Chairwoman and Co-CEO alongside Nick Khan. Meanwhile, Triple H took over the creative process, becoming the Chief Content Officer.

However, Vince McMahon recently returned to the company as Executive Chairman after voting himself on the Board of Directors. Since then, many fans have wondered if he would retake control of creative from Triple H. On a recent episode of Cafe de Rene, Paul London addressed the subject.

"I feel like he never left. You know, he's probably always been like just this creative in the shadows," the former superstar said. [3:03:10 - 3:03:15]

