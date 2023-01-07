"Coming to the Royal Rumble" – WWE Legend seemingly announces return after reconciling with Triple H

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently announced that he has reconciled with Triple H and is now seemingly back in the Stamford-based company.

After spending nearly a decade in WWE, Ric Flair ended his third run with the company by requesting his release and leaving in August 2021. The Nature Boy later disclosed that he and current Chief Content Officer Triple H had a fallout during his dispute over the "The Man" trademark with the company.

Speaking on his Wooooo Nation UNCENSORED podcast in March 2022, the 16-time world champion stated that he and The Game were no longer talking to each other despite previously being close friends.

During the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Ric Flair revealed that he and Triple H have made up. He also stated that he is now "back in" and will be at the Royal Rumble.

"I'm coming to the Royal Rumble. Oh, yeah. Oh, hell yeah. I know [WrestleMania is upon us]. But I mean you're gonna see a lot of me now. I'm back in. Me and Hunter hugged. We made up. I'm back in man. You ain't getting rid of Naitch," he said. [1:01:39 - 1:01:59]

Charlotte Flair recently returned to WWE SmackDown

After losing her SmackDown Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash last May, Charlotte Flair went on a seven-month hiatus. However, The Queen returned to in-ring action on the final episode of SmackDown in 2022 to defeat The Baddest Woman on the Planet and recapture the SmackDown Women's title.

Despite being backstage during the same episode of the blue brand, Ric Flair stated on his podcast that he did not know about his daughter's return.

"I was in the building and left and didn't know it. It was the first time in so many years that nobody knew. I was in the building, I went and saw Roman (Reigns) and John (Cena), it was the greatest time and I really felt like part of the family again," he said. [H/T: PWMania]

