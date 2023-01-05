Charlotte Flair returned to WWE this past week on SmackDown and was able to defeat Ronda Rousey for the Women's Championship.

The victory now means that Charlotte is a 14-time Women's Champion and a 17-time Champion overall. It also brought her close to two reigns of matching John Cena and Ric Flair's current 16-time record.

The Queen was a guest on this week's episode of The Bump, where she was asked about her father's world title reign record and revealed that it's something that she wants to surpass.

"So before I went away for eight months I always said that I don't really think about the number and I never really cared about surpassing the number, but here I am now as a 14-time Women's Champion and I'm like, yeah I wanna pass it. I don't know when, I don't know how, I mean I know how I'm going to do it but I think I definitely want to surpass the number now," Charlotte said. [From 41:37 to 42-11]

Charlotte Flair returned to WWE as a babyface

Despite being one of the best heels in WWE, The Queen made her return to SmackDown this past week and now appears to have turned face.

It's clear that she has embraced this change of character, and if her feud with Ronda Rousey continues, then she should be able to push The Baddest Woman on The Planet to be one of the most hated in the company.

It will definitely be a change of pace for Flair, who is used to being the one being booed by the fans on her way down the ramp.

Do you think Charlotte Flair works better as a face or a heel in WWE? Have your say in the comments section below...

