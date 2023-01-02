"Would I have to make up a lie?" - When WWE legend claimed he slept with Halle Berry

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has previously claimed that he slept with many women.

In 2016, however, he stated on his podcast that one of these ladies was Hollywood megastar & Oscar winner Halle Berry. The 16-time world champion detailed their alleged encounter, disclosing that it was after she and her first husband, David Justice, divorced in 1997:

[Any celebrity riders of 'Space Mountain'] You want me to start with Halle Berry, or what? [Oh, Halle Berry rode 'Space Mountain?'] Of course, she did. When she was in Atlanta and she just got divorced from David Justice. [Are telling a real story right now?] Would I have to make up a lie?" Flair said. [0:48 - 1:08]

The Hollywood star was seemingly unhappy with The Nature Boy's claims. In an interview with TMZ, Berry's representatives responded to Flair's comments. They stated that he was "lying" and that the actress had never heard of him or met him before.

A source also disclosed that Berry felt offended by Flair's claims and considered them demeaning:

"A man doesn't get to sexualize and lie about a woman he's never met to better himself or his name. It's offensive, demeaning, and beyond misogynistic," the source told TMZ.

The WWE Hall of Famer later refused to comment on Berry denying getting intimate with him when asked by TMZ. Instead, he only said that the 56-year-old was a "great actress and a very nice person."

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair claims that he slept with other celebrities

During the same episode of the Ric Flair Show, the 16-time world champion claimed that he had intimate relationships with several celebrities. While he detailed his alleged encounter with Halle Berry, he refused to reveal any other names.

Meanwhile, The Nature Boy has been married several times. He had two children, Megan and David, with his first wife, Leslie Goodman. He also had another two, Ashley (aka Charlotte Flair) and Reid, with his second wife, Elizabeth Harrell.

