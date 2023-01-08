"I feel like he never left" - Former superstar on Vince McMahon potentially taking Triple H's job in WWE

Former WWE Superstar Paul London recently commented on Vince McMahon potentially returning to creative following his comeback to the company.

Earlier this year, McMahon stepped down as the Chairman and CEO of WWE. He later announced his retirement from the company. However, the 77-year-old recently returned to the company to re-elect himself to the Board of Directors as Executive Chairman using his majority voting power.

During the latest episode of Cafe de Rene, Paul London addressed the possibility of Vince McMahon taking back control over the creative process from Triple H. The former Tag Team Champion stated that he believes the Executive Chairman probably never left.

"I feel like he never left. You know, he's probably always been like just this creative in the shadows," he said. [3:03:10 - 3:03:15]

Dutch Mantell believes Vince McMahon could take over WWE creative

Following Vince McMahon's retirement in 2022, his daughter, Stephanie McMahon, became the Chairwoman and Co-CEO alongside Nick Khan. Meanwhile, Stephanie's husband, Triple H, took over the creative process, becoming the new Chief Content Officer.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell disclosed that he believes McMahon could be tempted into becoming the creative head again after seeing improvements under Triple H.

"Well, he's Vince [McMahon]. So, he can do what he wants to do, and now that it's doing better, I think that kind of hurt his feelings and bruised his ego, and he may want to hop back in there, or he may not. He may hold true to his first rule, and that is he is coming back in order to get the most money from the sale of the company, which I don't buy," he said. [12:51 to 13:20]

