"That kind of hurt his feelings" - The real reason Vince McMahon could retake control of WWE creative, shares veteran (Exclusive)

Vince McMahon's return to WWE's Board of Directors has naturally kickstarted speculation of him regaining creative powers in the company. While McMahon has confirmed he won't be involved with the booking, Dutch Mantell feels the 77-year-old might not be able to stop himself from getting back to his former role.

As we've reported, McMahon re-elected himself to the Board while removing a few members to give way to his hand-picked replacements. Mr. McMahon has effectively used his majority voting power to force his way back into WWE, and the reported endgame is for him to sell the organization.

Dutch Mantell, however, believes Vince McMahon will be tempted into becoming the creative head again after seeing improvements under Triple H. During a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, the former manager explained that McMahon's "bruised ego" might compel him to return and tinker around with a product that has changed drastically since the last time he was around.

"Well, he's Vince [McMahon]. So, he can do what he wants to do, and now that it's doing better, I think that kind of hurt his feelings and bruised his ego, and he may want to hop back in there, or he may not. He may hold true to his first rule, and that is he is coming back in order to get the most money from the sale of the company, which I don't buy," said Dutch Mantell. [From 12:51 to 13:20]

Dutch Mantell on why he doesn't see Vince McMahon selling WWE

WWE's press release confirmed Vince McMahon's primary goal was to facilitate the company's sale, but Dutch Mantell wasn't too convinced by the public statement.

Mantell has been in the wrestling business for quite a long time and has seen how Vince McMahon built his billion-dollar empire out of nothing. Even the COVID-19 pandemic didn't negatively impact WWE's financial numbers as they continued raking in record-breaking profits.

The veteran just couldn't see why Vince McMahon would want to sell a highly profitable entity he has owned for decades.

"I can't see him [Vince McMahon] selling it; I just can't. He built it from zero, well, not zero, he had a ring, and he had some wrestlers. But he built it when it was a much, much smaller company, now up to this. And I think last year they took in 1.7 billion, was it in profit or not? 1.7 billion in profit? Wow. And that was almost the year they were halfway shut down by the pandemic." [From 13:21 to 13:50]

Do you foresee Mr. McMahon replacing Triple H as the Head of Creative in the near future? Sound off in the comments section below.

While using quotes from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Poll : 0 votes