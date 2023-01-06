As reported earlier, Vince McMahon is officially back in WWE as a member of the board of directors. The wrestling world is still reeling from the shocking development as WWE released another statement that included comments from Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and Nick Khan.

McMahon's WWE comeback was confirmed today as the 77-year-old veteran utilized his majority voting power to remove three names from the board of directors. George Barrios and Michelle Wilson were announced as replacements along with Vince, who also returned to the board for the first time since his retirement.

Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and Nick Khan — who assumed control of the company after Vince McMahon's resignation last year — commented on the return in a joint statement issued on WWE's website.

Here's what the high-ranking executives had to say about the major corporate shakeup:

"Today, we announce that the founder of WWE, Vince McMahon, will be returning to the Board," said Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon, Co-CEO Nick Khan, and Chief Content Officer Paul Levesque. "We also welcome back Michelle Wilson and George Barrios to our Board of Directors. Together, we look forward to exploring all strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value."

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_

sportskeeda.com/wwe/news-vince… Vince McMahon is officially back in WWE Vince McMahon is officially back in WWEsportskeeda.com/wwe/news-vince…

Why has Vince McMahon returned to WWE?

While some predicted seeing McMahon back in WWE, most fans hoped for him to stay away from the promotion due to Triple H's recent work.

It was reiterated that McMahon would not interfere in the new management team's duties and responsibilities as he has returned to review WWE's business strategies. Most importantly, Mr. McMahon is not expected to influence the creative direction heading into WrestleMania 39.

WWE's statement briefly explained the reason for McMahon's comeback and also interestingly provided no assurances regarding a future sale of the organization, as you can view below:

"In connection with the change in the composition of the Board of Directors and in cooperation with Vince McMahon as majority shareholder, the company intends to undertake a review of its strategic alternatives with the goal being to maximize value for all WWE shareholders. There is no assurance that this process will result in a transaction."

What are your reactions to McMahon's official WWE return? Share them in the comments section below.

