"A really awkward situation" – Wrestling veteran discusses how Vince McMahon will impact proceedings in WWE headquarters (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently shared his take on Vince McMahon's sudden return to the company.

A press release emerged yesterday that stated effective immediately, Mr. McMahon elected himself, Michelle Wilson, and George Barrios to the board at the expense of independent directors Alan M. Wexler, JoEllen Lyons Dillon, and Jeffrey R. Speed. This news came in just hours after The Wall Street Journal reported that the 77-year-old was plotting his return to the company that he built.

On this week's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell wondered how things would be at the headquarters with Vince McMahon back in the fold. He felt that several executives had bad-mouthed the former CEO on his way out and it would be awkward for them to run into him in the hallways.

"I mean, I had heard that he was trying to get back but in my eyes, I'm saying too much water may have gone over that dam for him to wade his way back into the middle. But he did and now I'm thinking, wow, what a great day to be a fly on the wall in WWE headquarters in Stamford, CT. Can you imagine everybody that ran their mouth after Vince's exit, now they run into him in the hallway? That would be a really awkward situation. I'm wondering is Vince gonna get rid of anybody?" [From 2:45 - 3:38]

Bill Apter predicted that Vince McMahon could appear at the Royal Rumble

Another wrestling veteran, Bill Apter, also spoke about McMahon's return. The Hall of Fame journalist claimed that we could see the 77-year-old in some capacity at the Royal Rumble.

"I think he comes back at the Royal Rumble, and he's going to be around in some way, shape, or form in the ring, doesn't have to be as a wrestler. Could just be like 'Welcome to Monday Night RAW,' and the fans will forget this."

It will be interesting to see whether Vince also resumes control of the creative team from Triple H as well.

When do you think Vince McMahon will appear on WWE TV? Sound off in the comments section below.

