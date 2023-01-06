"He's going to be around" - Hall of Famer makes bold prediction around Vince McMahon's WWE return (Exclusive)

Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter recently discussed the rumors about Vince McMahon's plans to return to WWE.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Mr. McMahon is planning to return to the company. The 77-year-old is still a majority shareholder and through his voting rights plans to elect himself and two executives, Michelle Wilson and George Barrios to the board.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the veteran journalist predicted that McMahon could be at the Royal Rumble in some capacity. He detailed that a lot of casual WWE fans might even forget the entire controversy behind his retirement and welcome him back.

There are a lot of fans who don't follow the sites, they don't see the Wall Street Journal, and they're on the outside of this thing. We're in the business so we're discussing this. But I think the wrestling fan would be thrilled at least once or twice to see him do this. I think he comes back at the Royal Rumble, and he's going to be around in some way, shape or form in the ring, doesn't have to be as a wrestler. Could just be like 'Welcome to Monday Night RAW,' and the fans will forget this. The fans that know about it will forget it. That's what I think." [From 6:48 - 7:23]

WWE Royal Rumble is scheduled for January 28

While Apter may be predicting Mr. McMahon's return at the Rumble, it may still be a while before we see the former CEO back in the fold of things.

The Royal Rumble will be WWE's first premium live event of the year and is set to emanate from the Alamodome in San Antonio on Saturday, January 28th. As of this writing, Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight in a Pitch Black match has been announced for the event. The show will also feature the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches.

Do you think we can see Vince at the Royal Rumble? Sound off in the comments section below.

