Vince McMahon's return reportedly affected WWE veteran's status with the company 

Vince McMahon's return to WWE could affect William Regal's status with the company, if recent reports are to be believed.

William Regal recently returned to his old stomping grounds after spending nine months in AEW. He joined Tony Khan's company back in March 2022 when he showed up at the Revolution 2022 pay-per-view to help Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley set their differences aside and work together.

This led to the birth of the Blackpool Combat Club, as Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta joined the faction in subsequent months. William Regal was the unanimous leader of the faction.

After costing Jon Moxley the AEW World Championship at the Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view, MJF betrayed the former European Champion. The Salt of the Earth hit Regal in the back of the head, and the latter had to be stretchered out of the arena. It was later reported that this was done to write William Regal off television as he was returning to WWE.

On the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that Vince McMahon's return has led to there being internal discussions within WWE about William Regal's position in the company. Regal was released from the company under Vince McMahon's regime but returned to work under Triple H in a much higher executive position.

The 77-year-old promoter recently returned to the company after exercising his majority voting rights. He is now a board member again as well as the Executive Chairman.

Dutch Mantell commented on Vince McMahon's WWE return

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell expressed his opinion on Vince McMahon's return on a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk.

The former Zebb Colter believes things might be awkward at the company's headquarters in Stamford following the former CEO's return to power.

"I mean, I had heard that he was trying to get back but in my eyes, I'm saying too much water may have gone over that dam for him to wade his way back into the middle. But he did and now I'm thinking, wow, what a great day to be a fly on the wall in WWE headquarters in Stamford, CT. Can you imagine everybody that ran their mouth after Vince's exit, now they run into him in the hallway? That would be a really awkward situation. I'm wondering is Vince gonna get rid of anybody?" said Mantell.

It will be interesting to see if Vince McMahon takes over the creative once again, as Triple H has made wholesale changes since taking over.

