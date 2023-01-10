"His main goal was to get guys fired" - Rene Dupree claims 9-time champion buried his WWE co-workers

Former WWE Superstar Rene Dupree recently opened up about his relationship with former Tag Team Champion Hardcore Holly (aka Bob Holly).

In 1991, Holly made a few appearances in WWE. However, he officially joined the company in 1994. The 59-year-old spent nearly 15 years as a regular competitor, during which he held the WWF/E Tag Team Championship and the Hardcore Title. However, the company released him from his contract in January 2009.

Between 2003 and 2007, Rene Dupree shared the locker room with Bob Holly. During the latest episode of his Cafe de Rene podcast, he opened up about his relationship with the former Hardcore Champion, disclosing that he was his least favorite person in the company.

"What would bother me the most is how he would try to pretend to be your friend just to bury and get you fired. That's what his main goal was, to get guys fired," he said. [1:54:37 - 1:54:45]

Rene Dupree claims Bob Holly stole another WWE star's Rolex watch

Over the past few months, Rene Dupree has spoken about Bob Holly several times on his Cafe de Rene podcast. Last August, the former World Tag Team Champion claimed that Holly once stole another WWE Superstar's Rolex watch.

Dupree disclosed that former superstar Lance Cade told him the story before he passed away in 2010.

"Oh, the Rolex. Yeah, all I know - because I wasn't there, I was gone by this point. What I had heard was that a Rolex had got stolen and somebody's visa or passport had gotten stolen. (...) We're talking about Thurman Sparky [Bob Holly], where... that's why he got sh*tcanned, right, because he was, during WrestleMania time and someone's Rolex watch went missing, this was in 2010."

He added:

"It was actually Lance Cade who told me this before he passed away. Yeah and then Umaga, he took the guy's bag, Sparky, and then wrapped it up with a letter saying, 'We don't want you here' or 'Get the f**k out of here,'" Dupree said. [0:44 - 1:53]

