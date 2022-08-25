Rene Dupree says WWE veteran was thrown out of the locker room for stealing a Rolex

Former WWE Superstar Rene Dupree has alleged that veteran star Hardcore Holly, aka Bob Holly, stole a Rolex watch from a fellow Superstar.

Bob Holly had a 16-year career with WWE, which began in 1994 and ended in 2009. The veteran continues to wrestle, featuring in promotions like House of Hardcore and GCW.

In a recent episode of Rene Dupree's Cafe de Rene, he said that late star Lance Cade told him about Holly stealing an expensive watch from a wrestler.

"Oh, the Rolex. Yeah, all I know - because I wasn't there, I was gone by this point. What I had heard was that a Rolex had got stolen and somebody's visa or passport had gotten stolen," said the ex-WWE star. [0:44 to 1:00]

He said that the late Superstar Umaga told Holly to get out of the locker room by placing a note on his bag.

"We're talking about Thurman Sparky [Bob Holly], where... that's why he got sh*tcanned, right, because he was, during WrestleMania time and someone's Rolex watch went missing, this was in 2010. It was actually Lance Cade who told me this before he passed away. Yeah and then Umaga, he took the guy's bag, Sparky, and then wrapped it up with a letter saying, 'We don't want you here' or 'Get the fu*k out of here,'" said Dupree. [1:10 to 1:53]

Dupree also said that there was a wrestler in England who stole some money from him when he wrestled there.

Bob Holly and Rene Dupree had history in WWE

Dupree and Holly had a backstage fight when they were in WWE, after they had a match in the ring.

Booker T, who was backstage, said that Dupree was "assaulted" by Holly and the former didn't even try to fight back.

Holly was unhappy with Dupree for getting a speeding ticket. Holly had loaned out the car to the Canadian star and took it out on Dupree in the ring and backstage.

